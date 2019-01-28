GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Lakes Cosmetic Institute at their weekly networking event, Patrick’s 'Connect,' on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
For those looking for advanced skincare services and products, the experienced team at Lakes Cosmetic Institute, a fully accredited facility providing medical grade non-surgical procedures, are committed to delivering an exclusive cosmetic experience.
Lakes Cosmetic Institute listens to a client's needs, and partners with them to create a custom-tailored treatment plan to enhance natural beauty, and understands the decision to have treatment is very personal. Lakes Cosmetic Institute can help rejuvenate and rediscover natural beauty.
Jennifer Nunez, a registered nurse and 13-year veteran at Lakes Cosmetic Institute, believes in educating people on how to achieve beautiful skin via clinically-proven, medically-guided skincare services and products that visibly improve the health and appearance of skin.
“When you come to Lakes Cosmetic Institute, you are putting your trust in me to help you achieve natural results and optimal outcomes. Your comfort with me is of the utmost importance and I can assure you that Lakes Cosmetic Institute continues to grow because of your trust, your loyalty and your word of mouth referrals. I offer many services at Lakes Cosmetic Institute including Botox, fillers, chemical peels, laser hair removal and microneedling and I always offer free consultations which will provide you a step by step individualized plan to help achieve a younger, fresher and natural look,” said Nunez
Begin to preserve natural beauty, and enter to win a light chemical peel and a Botox treatment for up to 24 units, then stay for live music with Mike Rossi.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations during an evening that includes complimentary beverage sampling and raffle drawings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by live music.
For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect' and register business to be featured, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Lakes Cosmetic Institute, visit lakescosmetic.com.
