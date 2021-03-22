CONCORD — Dan Osetek was promoted to vice president, commercial lending team leader for Meredith Village Savings Bank, overseeing the leadership and development of their commercial lending team.
“Dan is a remarkably, steadfast, and dependable colleague who has been invaluable to this organization for more than seven years,” said John Swedberg, senior vice president and senior commercial loan officer at MVSB.
Osetek joined MVSB as vice president, commercial loan officer in 2014 with 12 years of commercial credit and commercial lending experience. He previously served as assistant vice president, commercial relationship manager for Northway Bank.
Osetek holds a bachelor of science degree in business and accounting from Bridgewater State University. He is a committed volunteer in his community and currently serves as treasurer of the Wentworth Economic Development Corporation, and Glade Chief with Granite Backcountry Alliance, where he is responsible for coordinating and maintaining backcountry access ski and snowboarding trails in Mount Washington Valley. Osetek is past president of the Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity. Osetek and his family reside in Conway.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
