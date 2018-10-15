GILFORD — Hearing Enhancement Centers is now offering Circa AI, the world’s first hearing aid to use artificial intelligence. Hearing Reality technology, from Starkey Hearing Technologies, provides a reduction in noisy environments, reduced listening effort, and clarity of speech. Circa AI also integrates with a mobile app, wireless accessories, and Amazon Alexa.
Circa AI offers remote programming that allows healthcare professionals to deliver minor adjustments to hearing aids without an office visit, as well as ease of use and improved feedback cancellation.
Hearing Enhancement Centers has locations in Gilford, Rochester, Gorham, Bedford and Concord. For more information, call 800-755-6460, or visit www.hearclearnow.com.
