CONCORD — Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, MillRiver Wealth Management and New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp employees pledged $56,685.82 to Granite United Way as part of their annual fundraising campaign. The banks matched the funds, for a total donation of $113,371.82.
“This is an all-time high donation for our organization and we are excited about the benefit that the money provides to communities where we live and work,” said Jessica Ruel, business and branch development manager at the MVSB office on Route 104 in Meredith.
Ruel co-chaired the annual employee donation drive with Megan Piazza, branch services manager at MVSB’s Ashland branch, and Lynn Brooks, payroll and recruiting administrator for NHMB.
“One of the advantages of our unique mutual bank partnership is that in many ways we can work together to create greater impact in our communities, just as we do to offer better products and services to our customers,” noted Piazza.
“Our employees throughout the organization volunteer over 10,000 hours each year. They also donate and wear jeans on Fridays to show support for local organizations such as the Payson Cancer Center, the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction and the Inter-Lakes Children’s Fund,” added Brooks.
Employees selected 10 nonprofits to receive the matching funds, the Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County, the Circle Program, Cross Roads House, Friend of Forgotten Children, the Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity, Isiah 61 Cafe, National Association of Mental Illness New Hampshire, Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, Seacoast Mental Health and Voices Against Violence.
“New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp and its employees continue to be some of our strongest partners in improving our community,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way. “The combination of employee generosity and the matching corporate gift are a wonderful demonstration of commitment to helping our neighbors learn, earn and be healthy across New Hampshire. It takes all of us working together to drive positive change.”
For more information about Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
