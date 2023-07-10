NHMB donation

From left, Christine LaCourse, office manager and Joi Smith, program director of NHCADSV, Eulalie A Paris, SVP operations, partnerships and client experience for NHTrust, and Rebecca L Dean, IT business manager for NHMB. (Courtesy photo)

New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp has donate four HP Laserjet Pro m404dn printers and 16 iPhone 8’s to the NH Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. The equipment is part of a replacement plan for electronic and digital tools at NHMB. The printers will help support the advocacy work that NHCADSV provides survivors. The cell phones will be given to individuals of domestic violence and sexual assault to help them in their current crisis, supporting and empowering survivors as they seek safety and healing.

Rebecca Dean, IT business manager for NHMB, and Eulalie Paris, SVP operations, partnerships and client experience for NHTrust, an affiliate of NHMB, worked together to craft the donation, which has an estimated value of $3,200. The Coalition is the umbrella organization for 12 community-based crisis centers across the state, and many of those organizations will receive the equipment. Together with Paris and Christine LaCourse, the office manager for NHCADSV, Dean organized a drop-off.

