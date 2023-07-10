From left, Christine LaCourse, office manager and Joi Smith, program director of NHCADSV, Eulalie A Paris, SVP operations, partnerships and client experience for NHTrust, and Rebecca L Dean, IT business manager for NHMB. (Courtesy photo)
New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp has donate four HP Laserjet Pro m404dn printers and 16 iPhone 8’s to the NH Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. The equipment is part of a replacement plan for electronic and digital tools at NHMB. The printers will help support the advocacy work that NHCADSV provides survivors. The cell phones will be given to individuals of domestic violence and sexual assault to help them in their current crisis, supporting and empowering survivors as they seek safety and healing.
Rebecca Dean, IT business manager for NHMB, and Eulalie Paris, SVP operations, partnerships and client experience for NHTrust, an affiliate of NHMB, worked together to craft the donation, which has an estimated value of $3,200. The Coalition is the umbrella organization for 12 community-based crisis centers across the state, and many of those organizations will receive the equipment. Together with Paris and Christine LaCourse, the office manager for NHCADSV, Dean organized a drop-off.
“We are so appreciative of this donation of printers and iPhones from NHMB,” noted Christine LaCourse. “This gift of digital tools, the phones in particular, enables us to advance our mission and provide a means of communication for those that may be in imminent danger or just find themselves needing immediate support. We work with 12 independent community-based member programs and will be distributing the equipment throughout our network.”
“I am so happy we could extend the use of this equipment in such an ethical and socially responsible way,” said Rebecca Dean. “Being able to provide adults and children living in fear of abuse direct access to police and services to help them is such a rewarding opportunity and I am grateful to support our nonprofit partner with this donation.”
NHCADSV staff work together to prevent violence before it occurs and promote the accountability of societal systems and communities for their responses to sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking. For more on their efforts and what they do, visit nhcadsv.org. Confidential advocates are available to provide support 24/7 to anyone in need at 1-866-644-3574.
