Liberty Tax offers tips to help brides and grooms get information to the Internal Revenue Service.
LACONIA — Newlyweds should be aware that a name change can affect their taxes. Liberty Tax offers these three tips to keep a name change from slowing down a tax refund.
• Report it. Taxpayers who changed their last name, either by making it hyphenated or by taking a new name, should notify the Social Security Administration of the name change. This will get the taxpayer’s new name on IRS records.
• Report dependent name changes. If a taxpayer adopted a child and the child’s last name changed, the taxpayer should notify the Social Security Administration. If the adopted child does not yet have a Social Security number, taxpayers can apply for an Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number (ATIN) by completing Form W-7A, Application for Taxpayer identification Number for Pending U.S. Adoptions.
• Apply for new Social Security Card. While that taxpayer is notifying the Social Security Administration of the name change, he or she should also file Form SS-5 Application for a Social Security Card. The new card will reflect the new name.
To find a local Liberty Tax office, call 866-871-1040 or visit www.libertytax.com. Liberty Tax does take appointments, but they are not necessary.
