Traynor Cully, MVSB assistant vice president, commercial loan officer, left, stands at North Country Village in Tuftonboro with Cooperative Directors Nancy Lemieux, treasurer; Pete Billings, president; Dick Howe, operations manager; and Gail Perry, membership chairwoman. Absent were Rose Lacefield, secretary; Dennis O’Brien, vice-president; and Bob Dean, member at large. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Traynor Cully, assistant vice president, commercial loan officer at Meredith Village Savings Bank, recently worked closely with Pete Billings, Cooperative Board of Directors president for North Country Village, a resident-owned community founded in 2001, to bring the bank’s community banking tools and lending resources to the village.
“We have been working with a larger national bank for several years, but they struggled to offer the local community support and banking tools we needed,” said Billings. “Our main focus is looking out for our residents, and Traynor has brought in local expertise and peace of mind so we can stay focused on other projects.”
The seven-member cooperative is made up of volunteer community residents who pride themselves on offering a clean and quiet neighborhood for those who call North Country Village home. They manage it on a nonprofit basis, which offers affordability for low- and moderate-income individuals and families.
Last year, the cooperative secured grant funding through the Town of Tuftonboro and a loan from the state to completely overhaul the drinking water facilities. A loan and three more grants are being sought to complete the drinking water facilities, provide another well and develop a completely new wastewater system. When all this is completed, the final step is to repave the roads in North Country Village.
