08 BIZZ North Country Village

Traynor Cully, MVSB assistant vice president, commercial loan officer, left, stands at North Country Village in Tuftonboro with Cooperative Directors Nancy Lemieux, treasurer; Pete Billings, president; Dick Howe, operations manager; and Gail Perry, membership chairwoman. Absent were Rose Lacefield, secretary; Dennis O’Brien, vice-president; and Bob Dean, member at large. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — Traynor Cully, assistant vice president, commercial loan officer at Meredith Village Savings Bank, recently worked closely with Pete Billings, Cooperative Board of Directors president for North Country Village, a resident-owned community founded in 2001, to bring the bank’s community banking tools and lending resources to the village.

“We have been working with a larger national bank for several years, but they struggled to offer the local community support and banking tools we needed,” said Billings. “Our main focus is looking out for our residents, and Traynor has brought in local expertise and peace of mind so we can stay focused on other projects.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.