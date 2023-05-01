The MVSB mortgage lending team poses for a photo together. MVSB has been named one of New Hampshire’s 2022 top lenders by the Registry Review. From left, Eric Petell, NMLS# 696445, Adam White, NMLS# 2387834, Elizabeth Brothers, NMLS# 69282, Nicole Ames, NMLS# 2370119, Denise Hubbard, NMLS# 47515, Brittany Hodge, NMLS#: 2387835, Kim Lesnewski, NMLS# 2281255, Charlie Dowd, NMLS# 737415, Marcy Dembiec, NMLS# 165849, Bonnie Leighton, NMLS# 37156, Lori Borrin, NMLS# 165814, Kelly Beebee, NMLS# 1494373. Not pictured: Deborah Miller, NMLS# #2425328. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank has been named one of New Hampshire’s 2022 top lenders by the Registry Review.
Each year, the Registry Review published data collected by The Warren Group outlining the top purchase and non-purchase loans made by banks, credit unions and mortgage companies in the state based on total dollar volume and total number of loans closed.
MVSB ranked as a leader in the following areas:
• #1 Bank for Number & Volume of Single-Family Purchase Loans
• #1 Bank for Number & Volume of Condominium Purchase Loans
• #3 Bank for Volume of Multi-Family Purchase Loans
• #5 Bank for Number of Multi-Family Purchase Loans
• #4 Bank for Number & Volume of Residential Non-Purchase Loans
“MVSB was well-represented in all categories thanks to the hard work of our talented mortgage loan officers and the amazing support teams behind the scenes,” said Charlie Dowd, vice president residential mortgage sales, NMLS #737415. “MVSB’s best-in-class home lending program couples innovative technology with caring and knowledgeable service — helping our clients find the right financing solutions, stay competitive and achieve their financial goals.”
For more information call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
