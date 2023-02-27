WOLFEBORO — Meredith Village Savings Bank has promoted Jami Bourdeau to branch and business development manager to oversee the Bank’s Wolfeboro office. Jami previously served as branch services supervisor at the same location and will be following in the footsteps of Robyn Masteller, who recently retired after 17 years of service.
“Jami is a strong and compassionate leader both at the bank and in the community,” said Cathy Sleeper, regional vice president, branch and business development manager. “Her 20 years of banking, customer service and management experience will serve her well, and I know she will do a phenomenal job to continue the level of service and care the Wolfeboro community expects from us.”
“Through my time and experience here, MVSB has proven to be a values-driven organization that believes in giving back to customers, employees and the community, and I look forward to furthering that in my new role,” said Bourdeau. “We have an amazing team here in Wolfeboro that works hard to support our customers every day and I am excited to lead and collaborate with them.”
Bourdeau joined MVSB in 2006 and has served in a variety of positions throughout her career in Wolfeboro. She volunteers for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction Community Challenge and is a 2022 Graduate of Leadership Lakes Region. She enjoys spending time with her two boys.
To learn more call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
