MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently joined their sister companies, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, Merrimack County Savings Bank, NHTrust and Savings Bank of Walpole, in celebrating the achievements and service milestones of employees at their annual recognition event. With respect for the safety of employees and social distancing guidelines, instead of a traditional in person event, the company celebrated virtually. During the week-long celebration, each company President shared a video recognizing employee achievements and raffled prizes of gift certificates and gift baskets from local businesses.
“We asked a lot of our employees this year, when they were also facing stress and anxiety in their lives outside of work,” said Rick Wyman, president of MVSB. “We couldn’t be prouder of and more grateful for the dedicated service our employees have given to our companies and to the community during this challenging year. It was so important to take the time to recognize and appreciate their efforts, even if we couldn’t do so in person.”
Throughout each year, employees nominate their fellow co-workers for monthly recognition for exceptional service as part of the organization’s Circle of Excellence employee recognition program. Prior to the recognition events, employees voted to select one Circle of Excellence winner to be presented with the annual Peer-Among-Peer award. This year’s winner, Cody Gibbs, was chosen for his demonstration of the organization’s values both as an employee as well as outside of the office as a good Samaritan in the community. Gibbs is a Fraud Analyst for NHMB and has also worked in MVSB’s retail banking department. Over the years, Gibbs has been nominated for the Circle of Excellence program many times.
Employees acknowledged for 2020 service milestones were:
- 5 years: Gloria Brisson-Covell, Nancy Connors, Taylor Duggan, Cody Gibbs, Michele Masters, Megan Mitchell, Gregory Page, Megan Piazza, Celeste Pollini, Jessica Schofield, Julie Stoia, Melissa Stevenson, Amanda Waterman, Kacey Watson
- 10 years: Martha Clifford, Elise Cushing, Karen Currier, Susan Dagostino, Andrew Hernandez, Diana Johnson, Katelyn LaBonte, Laurie Mothes
- 15 years: Michael Boisvert, Cheryl Carter, Marcy Dembiec, Pamela Richard, Jaclyn Tyrrell, Deborah Van Zandt, Wendy Vittum
- 20 years: Renee Birmingham, Laurel Holder, Amy Mavris
- 25 years: Barbara Richter, Carol Roman, Marcus Weeks
- 30 years: Brian Chalmers, Angela Strozewski
- 35 years: Steven Bennett
Steven Bennett, who was recognized for his 35th year with the company, currently works in the facilities department as special projects assistant and secure documents distribution lead. He has held many roles during his time with the organization, including roles in security and risk management for many years.
