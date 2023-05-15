From left, Eric MacDonald, MVSB vice president commercial credit manager and U.S. Army Veteran, presents a check to Jim McFarlin, Meredith Veterans Memorial board member at the Meredith Public Library. (Courtesy photo)
Meredith Village Savings Bank, once again, supports Humble Grunt Work and their capital campaign to build a new Meredith Veterans Memorial. MVSB made an initial $25,000 donation to the project in early 2022 and recently matched that for a total of $50,000.
The monument will be situated on the front lawn of the recently renovated Meredith Public Library and will feature the names of all Meredith residents who honorably served throughout all of the nation’s conflicts since the Revolutionary War. It will be made of granite or a combination of granite/bronze with an accessible walkway, new flagpole, lighting and granite benches.
Humble Grunt Work has raised more than $160,000 of its $250,000 fundraising goal to construct the monument and plans to break ground in late spring or summer. The group is also currently collecting public input for veteran names that may qualify for the wall.
“We have received overwhelming support from the town of Meredith and the local community to build this permanent memorial that will give future generations an opportunity to honor and remember our veterans,” said James McFarlin, Meredith Veterans Memorial Capital Campaign chair. "With the in-kind donation of the design by Norman Larson, an architect for Christopher P. Williams PLLC, the memorial will enhance Meredith's Main Street and compliment the recent library renovations."
“Humble Grunt Work is an invaluable community organization and we are proud to once again support this project that honors Meredith Veterans in such a wonderful way,” said Marcus Weeks, MVSB president.
Humble Grunt Work is a local nonprofit with a mission to recognize and honor veterans through a variety of projects throughout New Hampshire. Go to humblegruntwork.org to learn more, submit a veteran name or make a donation.
