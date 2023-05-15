MVSB

From left, Eric MacDonald, MVSB vice president commercial credit manager and U.S. Army Veteran, presents a check to Jim McFarlin, Meredith Veterans Memorial board member at the Meredith Public Library. (Courtesy photo)

Meredith Village Savings Bank, once again, supports Humble Grunt Work and their capital campaign to build a new Meredith Veterans Memorial. MVSB made an initial $25,000 donation to the project in early 2022 and recently matched that for a total of $50,000.

The monument will be situated on the front lawn of the recently renovated Meredith Public Library and will feature the names of all Meredith residents who honorably served throughout all of the nation’s conflicts since the Revolutionary War. It will be made of granite or a combination of granite/bronze with an accessible walkway, new flagpole, lighting and granite benches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.