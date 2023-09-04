MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank names the 2023 recipients of the James D. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to one graduating senior from high schools located in towns and cities where MVSB has a branch office.
This year’s recipients are:
• Ariyana Greene of Portsmouth, attending University of New Hampshire
• Marcella Hall De Nitto of Wolfeboro, attending Hamilton College
• Leah Haskins of Moultonborough, attending Suffolk University
• Tyler Lafond of Gilford, attending the University of New Hampshire
• Brian Medeiros of Campton, attending Stonehill College
• Molly Moynihan of Meredith, attending Southern New Hampshire University
• Madelyn Penfield of Barnstead, attending New Hampshire Technical Institute
• Galven Rivera of Laconia, attending the University of New Hampshire
• Emmeline Sevey of Rochester, attending Brigham Young University
The Sutherland Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of James Sutherland, who served as president and CEO of MVSB from 1982-1996. Scholarship recipients represent the MVSB company values of accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork and stewardship. Students interested in applying for the 2024 scholarship are encouraged to contact their guidance office.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in New Hampshire in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.