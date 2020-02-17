MOULTONBOROUGH — Susette M. Remson, certified tax collector for the Town of Moultonborough, will not run for re-election.
Remson was hired as deputy tax collector in May 1997, and elected as tax collector in March 1998. Since taking her oath of office, she has made changes to office procedures due to changes in laws. She faced the implementation of the contentious New Hampshire Statewide Property Tax in 1999. She changed office hours from part-time to full-time, was involved in two software conversions, and was the first town office to implement online bill pay and paperless billing. Remson served as vice chairperson and secretary of the Municipal Records Committee. She participated in the New Hampshire Tax Collector and Town Clerk’s certification program. In addition, Remson has been active in the New Hampshire Tax Collector’s Association by serving as co-coordinator for Carroll County, and assisted with preparation of the recommended policy and procedures manual. Remson serves as auditor for the Moultonborough Women’s Club.
