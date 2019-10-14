MOULTONBOROUGH — Donna J. Kuethe, recreation director for the Town of Moultonborough, was elected to the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. Kuethe was recently inducted at the Academy’s annual meeting during the 2019 National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Baltimore, Md.
The academy is limited to 125 active members who have served for 15 years or more in high-level administration in a park and recreation agency or as a recognized educator, or manage a department for a population of more than 500,000. They have also demonstrated an ability in administration, management or education; displayed interest with a direct service benefit to the advancement of public parks and recreation; or assumed leadership with a desire to contribute to the advancement of the field.
Kuethe was the first full-time recreation director, taking it from a part-time, seasonal department, to a full service, year-round program reaching residents and visitors of all ages. She has been an advocate, leader, and educator for public recreation at the local, state, regional and national levels. She has a variety of experience and a passion for the power and impact of public parks and recreation.
In addition to work in municipal recreation, Kuethe serves as executive director of GP RED. In her role, she is the initiator of Operation Recreation Response, helping park and recreation agencies prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.
Kuethe also serves on the national board of directors for Every Child is Ours, traveling and committing herself to humanitarian causes improving the lives of children in South Africa, Mexico, New Hampshire, and South Dakota. She serves on the board of Leadership Lakes Region, and is a 2009 graduate. Kuethe is one of the first two academy Fellows from New Hampshire, both named this year.
For more information about the academy, visit www.aapra.org.
