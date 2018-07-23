MEREDITH — The editors of New Hampshire Magazine recently named Moulton Farm as the best farm market in the state.
“It is wonderful news, and I am thrilled that the work of the entire farm team is being recognized,” John Moulton said. “Growing, cooking, serving and selling the quality food we offer takes the effort of many people. This recognition is a testament to their efforts and dedication.”
People who visit Moulton Farm’s market may only interact with a few of the people responsible for what the farm offers. “They may not see the young high school and college students who spend hours in our fields working, laughing and learning from more experienced field crew members,” Moulton said. “They may not realize the many hours our farm kitchen and bakery staff put into developing and perfecting recipes and planning our farm-to-table events or making items for the private events we provide food for.”
There are also other team members who are crucial to making the farm market a success. “Our garden center team works tremendously hard growing plants for our customers as well as starting the vegetable plants we grow in our fields. There’s a team of people who work to make sure our market remains stocked with good things from our farm as well as items from small, local producers who we have sought out and developed relationships with,” said Moulton. “Plus there are people who take care of all of the administrative functions necessary to run a business.”
Moulton is also quick to point out that it’s a year-round effort to make all of this happen. “Our farm market is open from early March through the end of December, but even in January and February some of our team is already working to make sure our visitors enjoy quality food and have good experiences when they visit.”
“Yes, I am happy about the recognition of our efforts,” says Moulton. “But it’s more than that. I am very thankful to have such amazing people willing to put forth such tremendous effort every time they come to work. Farming takes hard work, knowledge, skill and luck. Running a quality business takes an amazing team and I am fortunate to have that group.”
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road off Route 25 in Meredith and practices sustainable agriculture and is dedicated to providing the highest quality fruits and vegetables while preserving its rich soil for future generations. In addition to growing its own produce, the farm offers plants and garden supplies including soils and amendments. Also available at the farm are baked goods and prepared foods from the farm’s kitchen and bakery, cider doughnuts from Cider Bellies, seafood from Sal’s Fresh Seafood, and a quality selection of meats, cheeses and other items from northern New England producers. For more information, visit www.moultonfarm.com or facebook.com/MoultonFarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.