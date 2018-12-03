LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group and Mix 94.1FM will host the 32nd annual Cash-N-Cans money and food drive at the Irwin Automotive Group on Dec. 12, from 4-7 p.m., with Mix 94.1FM broadcasting live. The annual Cash-N-Cans event is set to hit the road, broadcasting at over a dozen locations across central New Hampshire now through Dec. 16. The drive, which collects money and non-perishable food items, will benefit over a dozen causes throughout central New Hampshire over the holiday season.
Join the Irwin Automotive Group for fun, food and prizes between 4-7 p.m. on Dec. 12, with Mix 94.1FM broadcasting live at their location at 59 Bisson Ave.
