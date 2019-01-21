GILFORD — Meridian Construction Corporation of Gilford plans to enter a management agreement with Mark Carrier Construction, Inc. of Manchester. After the untimely death of Mark Carrier, founder of MCCI, discussions between Meridian and MCCI’s new leadership team led to a discovery of shared values between the firms.
The reputation of MCCI was a crucial factor in the decision to manage MCCI’s operations, according to Tim Long, president of Meridian Construction. “Having known Mark over the years and constantly hearing of his fine reputation always left me with great respect. Now I’ve personally come to know his amazing team. After many discussions it became clear that combining our resources and expertise helps fulfill Meridian’s long term planning... It will be better for everyone in both companies,” he said.
Diane Carrier, current owner of MCCI said, “We talked with Meridian and a couple other firms about potential business relationships to help preserve MCCI’s fine work and team going forward. It had to be a partnership with someone of similar vision, integrity and quality as my husband. We just knew Tim and everyone at Meridian had the same philosophy and are likeminded in terms of ethics and integrity—we can trust them and I know our teams will work great together.”
Joining forces gives Meridian Construction a presence in Manchester, while significantly expanding their service footprint in the Southern New Hampshire market, according to Long. He indicated how this affected his decision by saying, “We looked really closely at this move and in the end, the key factors were twofold. First, MCCI’s relationships open avenues to commercial opportunities we were previously missing, and second, being able to expand our company with quality people such as those at MCCI might only come once in a lifetime. I’m just honored by the chance to help continue the traditions of business integrity and building excellence here, which are part of Mark Carrier’s legacy.”
Kyle Long, project manager at Meridian Construction will head the Manchester office located at 175 Lincoln St. He noted, “We are thrilled to be working with the MCCI team full time now.”
