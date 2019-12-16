CONCORD — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce presented Meredith Village Savings Bank with the Business Citizenship Award at their annual meeting.
The award recognizes a local organization dedicated to the improvement of the Meredith community, while demonstrating outstanding leadership or accomplishment in business and community service.
“Each year, MVSB supports hundreds of nonprofits through donations and sponsorships and award scholarships to students. Their annual fund provides grants for special programs and projects, and they encourage their employees to take active roles in the community by supporting their volunteer efforts too,” said Sue Cerutti, executive director of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce.
MVSB’s 150th anniversary celebration inspired the chamber. “The bank invited the entire community to celebrate their anniversary with them in Hesky Park,” said Cerutti.
Earlier this year, the bank gave out prizes in branches and on Facebook. In May, bank employees visited police, fire and EMS offices in the area to give appreciation packages, including tee-shirts, plaques, cookies, and gift certificates. In the summer each branch held a customer appreciation ice cream social.
“I’m honored and absolutely humbled by this recognition,” said Rick Wyman, president, MVSB. “It’s especially significant because the award occurs during our 150th anniversary year. I am grateful for our employees’ tireless efforts to serve others, specifically, the bank’s 150th celebration committee led by Debbie Irwin, assistant vice president, marketing programs officer. I could not be prouder of our employees for all they’ve done to improve Meredith – now and over the last 150 years.”
The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting was held at Church Landing in Meredith. Other honorees included the Meredith Rotary Club, Greene’s Corner Market, the Center Harbor Community Development Association and Heart and Hands Thrift Shop.
For more information about the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, visit meredithareachamber.com.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
