MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently donated $10,000 in support of HOMEteam, whose mission is to provide greater access to consumer education for those seeking to buy or maintain a home. The bank has supported the organization for many years, along with HOMEteam’s partners, CATCH, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and Lakes Region Community Developers.
“HOMEteam was established to help people purchase their first home, or to retain their existing home,” said MVSB President Rick Wyman. “The more than 60 years of combined experience from three of the state’s top-performing nonprofit agencies is what makes HOMEteam an ideal resource. Providing education, tools and one-on-one support helps local community members navigate the world of ownership. We are always pleased to contribute to programs that further the economic advancement of our community.”
HOMEteam provides insight on protecting and preserving the home investment for first-time home buyers and renters.
“The success of the HOMEteam collaborative is a direct reflection of the incredible support we receive from our partners,” said HOMEteam Director Paul McLaughlin. “We’re elated to be on the receiving end of such generous support from MVSB. We look forward to partnering with them as we continue providing educational services to New Hampshire residents.”
HOMEteam is an independent nonprofit membership organization created through a partnership between CATCH Neighborhood Housing, NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and Lakes Region Community Developers (formerly Laconia Area Community Land Trust) to provide a comprehensive menu of homeownership opportunities for individuals and families. For more information about HOMEteam, visit hometeamnh.org.
