MVSB has contributed $10,000 to HOMEteam to help it provide consumer education for those seeking to buy or maintain a home. From left are Denise Hubbard, Mortgage Loan Program Specialist, MVSB; Carol Bickford, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Lending, NHMB; Paul McLaughlin, HOMEteam Director; Carmen Lorentz, Executive Director, Lakes Region Community Developers; and Rick Wyman, President, MVSB. (Courtesy Photo)