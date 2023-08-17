MEREDITH — Rachel Xavier of Center Harbor, a Realtor with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty, has been selected as the New Hampshire Association of Realtors 2023 Good Neighbor Award recipient for her volunteer efforts with the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
As a result of the award, NHAR has donated $5,000 in Xavier’s name to the Children’s Auction, the mission of which is to financially support and empower Greater Lakes Region children in need. Since its inception in 1982, the organization has donated more than $8 million to area nonprofits.
In addition to thousands of dollars in individual donations and hundreds of volunteer hours, Xavier spearheads a Children’s Auction Challenge team and has created a variety of fundraising events, including a Halloween Haunted Walk that last year raised $5,000, and a fundraising cruise aboard the MV Mount Washington in July.
“She has an extraordinary commitment to improving the quality of life in her community,” said Jennifer Kelley, executive director of the auction, “not only through volunteerism but also through organizing events that help many nonprofits continue their work.”
Xavier’s story is one of resilience and gratitude. Only a decade ago, she was a single mother working three jobs and still needing state assistance to support herself and her son. “I was terrified,” she remembers today. “I knew I had to make a change.”
She took a leap of faith, re-entered the world of real estate, and has since built a successful business that allows her to give back.
“Now that I’ve turned my life around, I just want to help other people and families in need,” she said. “Just to see a smile from a parent or feel a sense of relief when we pass out the turkey dinners is all I need to keep continuing.”
Xavier was among a strong group of nominees and was selected by a working group that includes NHAR’s four-member liaisons and the two most recent winners of the award — Lisa Hurley and Eric Parker.
This year’s Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is scheduled for Dec. 5-8, during which time NHAR President Ben Cushing will make the official presentation. Xavier will also be recognized during NHAR’s Realtor of the Year ceremony on Sept. 19.
“Rachel has an obvious empathy that fuels her service,” Cushing said. “She is exactly the kind of tireless volunteer we think of when we consider what makes a Good Neighbor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.