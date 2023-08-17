Rachel Xavier

RACHEL XAVIER

MEREDITH — Rachel Xavier of Center Harbor, a Realtor with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty, has been selected as the New Hampshire Association of Realtors 2023 Good Neighbor Award recipient for her volunteer efforts with the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.

As a result of the award, NHAR has donated $5,000 in Xavier’s name to the Children’s Auction, the mission of which is to financially support and empower Greater Lakes Region children in need. Since its inception in 1982, the organization has donated more than $8 million to area nonprofits.

