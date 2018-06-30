MEREDITH — Morécello Blackberry Cello has awarded a bronze medal to Black Cove Beverages in the Great American Spirits Competition.
Morécello was chosen from among more than 340 entries by more than 100 distilleries across the country and beyond.
This marks the second such award received by the fledgling company for its signature liqueur, even though it is just barely more than a year in production. Morécello won a bronze medal in the 2017 Washington’s Cup Spirits Competition.
Morécello is made in the Sicilian tradition in accordance with founder Frank Marino’s generations-old secret family recipe.
“The process uses no heat or fermentation, so the flavor of fresh blackberries and their healthful benefits prevail,” said Marino.
More than three-quarters of a pound of antioxidant-rich blackberries are required to make every bottle.
“It may be the healthiest thing one can buy in a liquor store,” Marino boasts.
Morécello is available at most New Hampshire State Liquor Stores and in Massachusetts. Restaurants — including Giuseppe’s, Frog Rock Tavern, and Lago in Meredith and Marcello’s in North Conway — serve it and feature it in specialty drinks.
For recipes and more information, go to the company’s website, www.blackcovebeverages.com. To find out where to buy or try in Massachusetts, visit www.hubbeverage.com.
