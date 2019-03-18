MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce invites members of the local business community, nonprofit organizations, and the public to March Into Spring on Monday, March 25 at the Mix and Mingle Event. The mixer will be held in the Copper Kettle Tavern at Hart’s Restaurant from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Chamber President John Moulton reports this event is organized for area leaders to gather to foster mutual communication, awareness, and knowledge of community activities and projects. The March Mix and Mingle, sponsored by Moulton Farm and Hart’s Restaurant, will feature networking, a cash bar, and culinary delights.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 603-279-6121, or email info@meredithareachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.