MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking event, "Let's Make a Splash Together," for area business leaders, sponsored by the New Hampshire Boat Museum and Shep Brown’s Boat Basin. The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 29, from 4-6 p.m. in the Ship’s Store at Shep Brown’s, located at 31 Lovejoy Sands off Meredith Neck Road.
The New Hampshire Boat Museum, located in Wolfeboro, offers a museum experiment as well as a plethora of hands-on programs and events. Shep Brown’s, a full-service marina located on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, will be celebrating its 100th anniversary serving New Hampshire boaters.
The event will feature refreshments and raffle prizes, including a one-day boat rental on Lake Winnipesaukee, a ride on the Mille B, a pair of tickets for the New Hampshire Boat Museum Boathouse tour, and a sunset sail for four.
