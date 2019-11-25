MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting Oct. 29, at Church Landing. Over 80 business leaders gathered for the annual event, which featured year-end reports, the election of new officers and directors, and keynote speaker life coach Emily Clement.
Elected to serve as officers of the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce for a two-year term are President Julie Hayward of Hayward & Company, Vice President Randy Hancock of Middleton Building Supply, Secretary John Stephens of Stephens Landscaping Professionals, and Treasurer Mary Elliard of Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association. Elected to serve on the board for three-year terms are Wendy Bagley of Melcher & Prescott Insurance, Kathy Doeg of Meredith Village Savings Bank, Nick Leighton of Overhead Door Options, Natalie Taylor of Artisan Eyewear, and Sim Willey of Hart's Restaurant. They join Rob Ambrose of Ambrose Brothers, Holly French of Lakes Region Community Services Council, John Moulton of Moulton Farm, Jill Ober of Path Resorts, and Katheryn Rolfe of Oglethorpe Fine Arts and Crafts.
The evening included the presentation of community awards. Meredith Village Savings Bank received the Business Citizen Award, the Meredith Rotary Club received the Civic Project Award for Hesky Park beautification, and The Maroun Family was recognized with the Community Pride Award for the renovation at Greene’s Corner Market. The Center Harbor Community Development Association and the Heart and Hands Thrift Shop received Special Recognition Awards for their contributions to the community.
