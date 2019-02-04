MOULTONBOROUGH — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Megan Ryder to vice president, corporate cash management officer.
Ryder joined Bank of New Hampshire in January 2018 with more than eight years of experience in the banking industry and a broad knowledge of retail banking, business banking and wealth management. In her new role, she will assist customers with protecting their business finances and creating efficiencies in monitoring accounts and daily operations. She will work out of the bank’s Moultonborough office, serving the greater Lakes Region and Northern market areas.
Ryder studied economics at Southern New Hampshire University. She currently serves as a board member for Wentworth Economic Development Corporation.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
