LACONIA — Holy Trinity School's newest hire is retired U.S. Coast Guard officer Rodney Martinez, who is heading the Technology/Computer Science program as well as teaching Algebra and Geometry.
Martinez holds a bachelor of science degree in Information Systems from Kennesaw State University, a master's degree in Quality Systems Management, and an master's degree in Information Technology Management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
Martinez held the position of IT program manager and Emergency Operations Center manager during his Coast Guard career.
In December 2017, Rodney, his wife, Lynn, and their three children moved to the area from Georgia and purchased Willow Pond Farm in Sanbornton, selling Christmas trees, wreaths, swag, and garlands.
