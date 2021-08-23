GILFORD — Marine Innovations has announced the addition of Winnipesaukee Island Services, LLC as a dealer.
Winnipesaukee Island Services has been serving New Hampshire homeowners since 2009. Located in Gilford, Winnipesaukee Island Services is a multi-faceted business catering to the lake homeowner. Owned by Mike Metcalfe, W.I.S. specializes in residential construction, mooring services, dock installation and maintenance. They are adding Marine Innovations inclined elevators to provide the best incline lifts to their customers on Lake Winnipesaukee and the lakes region of New Hampshire. Winnipesaukee Island Services can be reached at 603-707-4677 or mike@docknh.com.
For more information visit www.marineinnovations.com, call 888-334-4666 or email: info@marineinnovations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.