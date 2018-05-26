LACONIA — The boating season on Lake Winnipesaukee starts as soon as the Big Lake is ice free, but most boat dealers still regard Memorial Day weekend as the official start of the boating season.
“That’s when everyone wants to have their boat in the water,” says Bill Irwin of Irwin Marine, which like all marinas around the lake has been straight out in recent weeks getting as many boats as possible into the lake.
Irwin says that he’s looking forward to what he hopes will be good weather for the three-day weekend and is confident that it’s going to be another good summer on the lake.
He says that ever since the New England Boat Show in Boston he’s been seeing a big demand for the Monterrey 258 super sports series boats that Irwin sells.
“They’re selling like hot cakes. People really like this boat and we liked it so much that we’ve added it to our rental fleet. It’s a 25 foot-long boat that handles great and is easy to operate,” says Irwin.
He says that Irwin expanding its rental fleet this year in response to demand. “A lot of people who vacation in the area aren’t content with watching other people have fun on the lake. They want to get out on the water and experience it themselves,” says Irwin, who notes that many of the rental boats are the newer style pontoon boats that make up an ever increasing part of boat sales in the Lakes Region.
Anchor Marine on Paugus Bay, which specializes in boat rentals, has added two new rentals according to Charlotte Webb/
She says that 26-foot Avalon and a 24-foor Bryant are new this year, bring Anchor’s rental feet to 23 boats.
Jeff Thurston at Thurston’s Marina on the Weirs Channel says that the triple tube pontoon boats are in huge demand, both as rentals and by boat buyers.
“We have the Starcraft with the 250 Evinrude outboard motors and we’ve already sold all of our inventory and can’t get any more for awhile. We’ve been selling pontoon boats for 45 years and I’ve never seen so much demand for them,” says Thurston.
He says that it’s easy to see why people love the triple pontoons once they ride in them. “The plow right through choppy water and give you a smooth ride. And they’re fast. You can drive them 25 to 30 miles an hour and get to any place on the lake really quick. They’re really performance boats,” he says.
He says that he’s also seen a trend among buyers away from inboard drive boats to rear drive outboards.
He says that a growing concern for all marinas is the lack of available dock space.
“It’s really pinching everyone. We’re seeing a big increase in demand for valet service where we put the boat in the water in the morning and put it back in the storage area at night,” says Thurston.
At Fay’s Boat Yard in Gilford a big push is underway to get as many of the 700 regular boats and 200 sailboats the company stores into the water.
“Ice out didn’t take place this year until April 26, a week later than normal. And we’ve had some rainy days that set us back,” says Jeff Fay, manager.
He said that with only one launch ramp he’s expecting he’ll be able to get 50 more boats in the water before the weekend.
“It’s just the logistics of moving everything around so we can get them here and launch them,” says Fay, who says that many of the boats are stored in a new building near Meadowbrook, where work is already underway on a second large boat storage facility.
“There’s no more docking space available on the lake and it’s really hard to find boat storage area. A lot of our customers are now asking for more valet service as a way of getting their boats in the water,” says Fay.
He said that the boat yard has this year added a crane
and had a barge that was specially built in Kentucky to move it around the lake.
“It will let us do work on our docks during the winter months and we may use it for a few construction projects,” said Fay.
Bart Jeffries of Sports & Marine Parafunalia in Gilford says that he’s banking on his ability to stockpile enough of any kind of water toy to enjoy a good summer.
“It’s all weather dependent but we try and make sure that we have enough of every item, from wakeboards and paddle boards to water skis, tubes and kayaks, in stock. Many of our customers are shocked by the size of our display area. But they don’t realize that we have two large buildings behind us that are also filled with water sports stuff,” says Jeffries.
“If you can tow it behind a boat, we have it in stock,” says Jeffries.
He said that despite the proliferation of tow behind items that water skis are still a big seller. “We’re third on the East Coast in term of water ski sales, which is pretty remarkable and shows how much our customers like the kind of service we provide,” says Jeffries.
