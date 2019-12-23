CONCORD — The Manor on Golden Pond in Holderness and three other New Hampshire resorts, along with the city of Portsmouth, have made it onto the ballot for the 2020 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.
One of the travel industry’s premier award programs, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, now in its 25th year, showcases the globe’s best destinations, hotels, cities, airlines, spas, and more, with readers choosing winners.
Also on the ballot in the “Hotels” category are the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle, and The Glen House in Gorham. Portsmouth was included in the “Cities” category.
Voting is open online through March 4, 2020. To vote, visit: https://wba.m-rr.com/home.
“Clearly, New Hampshire is making its mark in the travel world as a premier destination,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “The Omni Mount Washington Resort, The Manor on Golden Pond, the Wentworth by the Sea and The Glen House are representative of the world-class accommodations and lodging options offered in New Hampshire. Portsmouth has long been a popular destination, offering delicious food, an array of cultural and historical attractions, as well as beautiful scenery. We are pleased to see New Hampshire featured so prominently on the ballot and we would encourage people to vote.”
Respondents may only vote once per candidate and are asked to rate airlines, airports, car-rental agencies, cities, cruises, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operators and safari outfitters on a number of characteristics, including service, location, nightlife, shopping, culture and food. Voters may vote once per email address.
Stay connected with New Hampshire tourism on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube, and be sure to follow hashtags and tags: #TLWorldsBest and #WorldsBest2020.
