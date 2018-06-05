LACONIA — Madeira USA is offering two new thread kits on the market. The Plus kits, in Classic Rayon and Polyneon versions, are intended to increase customers’ color selection of general-purpose threads.
It also will show customers how to store them properly while, at the same time, trying something new.
“Specialty threads are an unrealized commodity,” said Madeira USA President Shirley Clark. “We thought that, by including them in a popular kit of Classic Rayon and Polyneon, these threads would find their way into the hands of a new market.”
While Classic Rayon and 100 percent polyester Polyneon are both general-purpose 40-weight embroidery threads, Frosted Matt is polyester thread with a matte finish that comes in vivid colors and was designed to hold up to extreme exposure to the sun.
