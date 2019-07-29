LACONIA — September of 2019 will mark the 35th anniversary of Madeira USA. With 13 locations throughout the U.S. and headquartered in Laconia, Madeira USA is a subsidiaries of Madeira in Freiburg, Germany.
“We made a practice, over the years,” said Madeira USA President Shirley Clark, “of understanding the needs and buying habits of all sizes of customers, both high and low volume. Whether it’s explaining to a single-head embroiderer how to master metallic thread, or going above and beyond to deliver the goods to a large volume contractor trying to make a deadline, or simply providing the ability to order 24/7 on our website, the quality of our thread and the dependability of our service have impressed the industry over the years.”
Madeira originally offered only rayon, cotton and metallic embroidery thread. But different needs arose for thread to stand up to commercial laundering, for it to be fire resistant, for machines to produce the look of hand embroidery. Madeira then developed Polyneon, Fire Fighter and Burmilana.
