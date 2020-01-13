LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center is the recipient of a $25,000 grant award from Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund. The bank makes annual grants to local nonprofits. The grant-making process seeks to benefit a range of environmental, social, educational, economic development, cultural, arts and historic projects throughout the local region.
The primary challenge facing healthcare providers is adequate service delivery capacity to support timely and effective access to treatment. In an era of integrated healthcare reform, access to treatment is even more critical. In the coming months, LRMHC will implement a new initiative, SAME DAY ACCESS, an engagement strategy for organizations to offer an assessment on the same day requested by the consumer. By eliminating scheduling delays and waitlists, consumer no-shows should stop. LRMHC has contracted with MTM Services.
“Implementing SAME DAY ACCESS will significantly improve our capacity to serve more individuals who are in need of services,” said Maggie Pritchard, chief executive officer for LRMHC. “We will be able to offer blocks of time when patients are invited to walk in and have an intake assessment completed by a clinician and at least one goal of the treatment plan based on the patient’s presenting problem. The patient then leaves the office with a therapy appointment and a psychiatric evaluation appointment, if warranted. The grant funds will be used to support the purchase of technology needed to automate current paper workflows, the investment of information technology resources needed to rewrite code, build Electronic Medical Record integration programs and conduct data mapping for the project and conduct all-staff and management training on new data processes, procedures and outcome measurement protocols.”
