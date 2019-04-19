LACONIA — LRGHealthcare held its 17th Annual Meeting April 10 at Laconia Country Club, with almost 100 people in attendance.
The program included Scott Sullivan, chairman of the LRGHealthcare Board of Trustees, presenting the 2019 Rhoda C. Ladd and Sally Proctor Awards. The awards are given annually to individuals who give of themselves to improve the community’s healthcare system.
The 2019 Laconia-based Rhoda C. Ladd Award was presented to retired Laconia Fire Chief Ken Erickson. Erickson retired in 2018 after 17 years with the department. He was a strong supporter and positive leader who worked as an advocate for fire and emergency services. In retirement, Erickson continues to have a positive impact on the community through Veterans Count, Easter Seals and the Partnership for Public Health. He also teaches chemistry and fire protection systems at Lakes Region Community College, and ongoing education at area fire departments.
The Franklin-based Sally Proctor Award for 2019 honored Franklin’s retired Fire Chief Kevin LaChapelle. LaChepelle started with Franklin fire in 1988 and spent the last seven years as fire chief and emergency management director. He worked with other local rescuers to form the Three Rivers WET Team, worked closely with clinicians and advocacy groups within the opioid misuse crisis, and led his department to create EMS360, a private and public partnership that will enhance the financial stability of EMS funding for Franklin Fire Department. LaChepelle served on the New Hampshire Association of Fire Chiefs and the Governor’s Opioid Death Review committees, and was named the 2017 New Hampshire Emergency Management Director of the Year.
In addition to the awards, the evening’s program focused on the accomplishments and financial outcome of fiscal year 2018, as well as the topic of a potential partnership or affiliation for LRGHealthcare.
LRGHealthcare’s financial outcome for fiscal year 2018, Oct. 1, 2017-Sept. 30, 2018, was an operating loss of $13 million. President and CEO Kevin W. Donovan explained that while a $5-$8 million loss was expected, the increase was due in large part to the onetime expense of implementing the electronic health record system.
Nancy LeRoy was reappointed to the board of trustees. LeRoy retired from the board last year, and returned to fill the remainder of the term vacated by Russ Thibeault. Members also voted on the re-elections of Scott Clarenbach and Mark Primeau for their next three-year terms.
2018 members of the LRGHealthcare Board included Scott Sullivan, chairman; Cynthia Baron, vice chair; Gil Schohan, secretary and treasurer; William Bald; Scott Clarenbach; James Clements; Robert Evans, MD; Nancy Leroy; David Pearlman; K. Mark Primeau; Stuart Tracy; Vercin Ephrem, MD, president of medical staff; Samuel Aldridge, MD, vice president of medical staff; and Paul Racicot, MD, past president of medical staff.
To view the 2018 LRGHealthcare Annual Report, visit www.lrgh.org.
