LACONIA — G.H. Reed Liset, occupational therapist at LRGHealthcare, became a certified hand therapist in May 2019. Reed worked on his certification for five years.
Certified, licensed therapists must have a minimum of three years of clinical experience, including 4,000 hours in direct practice working with the upper extremities. Specifically, providing patient care through assessment and implementation of an individualized treatment plan. There are just 6,300 certified hand therapists worldwide.
LRGH now has two certified hand therapists on staff, which will assist in meeting community demands, as the hospital prepares to welcome a second hand surgeon to Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists in mid-September.
(0) comments
