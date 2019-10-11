LACONIA — Eric Walsh of Gilford was named the new residence director at Lakes Region Community College. Walsh started at LRCC three and a half years ago when he was hired in the campus safety office. During his time in campus safety, Walsh worked closely with residence life and their operations. From there, he became very interested in what students were looking for in their housing experience. Walsh’s mission is to provide a safe and enjoyable environment, while allowing housing students to grow both academically and socially. Walsh will coordinate student development programming, including study nights, movie nights and hiking trips. “I want to create an environment where our housing students can have fun, feel safe, and feel comfortable while focusing on their studies,” he said.
For more information about campus housing, visit www.lrcc.edu/LoveWhereYouLive. For more information about Lakes Region Community College, visit www.lrcc.edu.
