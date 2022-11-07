FRANKLIN — Lorrie Carey, owner of Marshall’s Florist in Boscawen was selected as the 2022 Woman of Achievement by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Organization on Oct. 20, at Greenside Restaurant in Lochmere.
The Woman of Achievement award is given each year to a woman who is outstanding in her career, helps other women in their advancement, gives guidance to youth and young career women and provides leadership and service to her community. Carey was presented with a plaque for this year’s recognition ceremony. Sponsors were Franklin Savings Bank and Marshall’s Florist.
Lorrie Carey has owned and operated her family business, Marshall’s Florist & Gifts, for over 32 years. She has assisted many women entrepreneurs in trying out their new business ideas by offering space in her own shop. She has offered several young women their first high school jobs and these women went on to be a nurse, restaurant manager and certified firefighter.
Carey worked with Zonta, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy, raising money to fund scholarships for new American women by creating wreaths that Zonta sells to fund the scholarships. Through her sustained advocacy, the NH Preservation Alliance “Seven to Save” approved two of her nominations as well as years of renovations at “tired” historic sites such as the City Auditorium, the Capital Center for the Arts, Kimball Jenkins School of Art, The Rolfe Museum Complex and the Boscawen 1913 Library.
She has served 18 years on a public-school board where she negotiated two Tuition agreements and led the Superintendent Search Committee, has served seven years on a Charter school board and over two decades on the School of Art board for Kimball Jenkins. Carey coached many young women applying for scholarships and has written several recommendations to colleges to help girls achieve their life goals, including two new florist shops in NH begun by her young colleagues.
Carey was appointed by President Bill Clinton to represent New Hampshire at the White House Conference on small businesses. She represented Franklin, Boscawen, Canterbury, Northfield and Loudon as a state representative. Served as a Boscawen Select Board member and then as chair of the select board where she oversaw the hiring of the town’s first female police officer and the first certified female fire fighter. Served on the Boscawen Planning Board, Police Commission, Conservation Commission, Hazard Mitigation, Parks & Recreation and Economic Development Committees, and the Agriculture and Water Commissions. Member of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce where she served on the Government Affairs Committee, the Granite State Symphony Board, the Concord Community Concert Association, and Friends of the Concord City Auditorium, where she served as House Manager for 29 years. Worked as a WKXL Radio Broadcaster chairing a business show for over two years.
The Franklin BPW is proud to recognize Lorrie Carey who has touched and impacted a number of lives through her leadership and generosity. For a list of prior Woman of Achievement and for more information about the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s organization, visit bpwfranklin.org or www.facebook.com/bpwfranklin.
