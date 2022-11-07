Franklin Mayor, Jo Brown

Left to right: Franklin Mayor, Jo Brown, recipient Lorrie Carey and Woman of Achievement Chair, Marice Greene. (Courtesy photo)

FRANKLIN — Lorrie Carey, owner of Marshall’s Florist in Boscawen was selected as the 2022 Woman of Achievement by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Organization on Oct. 20, at Greenside Restaurant in Lochmere.

The Woman of Achievement award is given each year to a woman who is outstanding in her career, helps other women in their advancement, gives guidance to youth and young career women and provides leadership and service to her community. Carey was presented with a plaque for this year’s recognition ceremony. Sponsors were Franklin Savings Bank and Marshall’s Florist.

