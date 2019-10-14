GILFORD — Timothy Fitzbag, financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial, was named a recipient of the 2019 Five Star Wealth Manager award by Five Star Professional for the eighth consecutive year.
To receive the 2019 Five Star Wealth Manager award, a wealth manager must meet 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria associated with providing quality services to clients including client retention rates, client assets administered, firm review and favorable regulatory and complaint history.
Fitzbag graduated from Bryant University with a degree in finance. He has 22 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. Contact Fitzbag at 603-524-1555 or visit him at the Ameriprise office, 22 Sawmill Road.
For more information, visit ameriprise.com or www.ameripriseadvisors.com/timothy.c.fitzbag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.