NORTHFIELD — RoofAquaGuard, a roofing underlayments supplier, presented its Shining Star award to FBI Supply of Northfield for its performance in 2017. This award goes to only a few companies across North America who exemplify superior customer service and quality, resulting in high-volume sales.
RoofAquaGuard President Todd Miller said, “Every year FBI Supply sets an example for building products distributors across the country in their care for customers and bringing quality products to market. We are honored that they choose to partner with us to serve companies in their area.”
For more information about FBI Supply, visit www.fbisupplynh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.