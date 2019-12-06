LACONIA — Lakes Region Chamber and Meredith Village Savings Bank will present the Lakes Region Business Home Show, featuring products and services provided by local businesses, Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Belknap Mall in Belmont. Attendance is free.
Learn more about local businesses, including home services, health and wellness, financial, outdoor recreation, and event planning. Santa will be at the Belknap Mall, and there is an opportunity to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction in its final day. Come to pick up any items won at the auction throughout the week, and support local business.
For more information about the Lakes Region Chamber, visit LakesRegionChamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.