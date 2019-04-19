GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery will host Little Dog Paper Co. at their networking event 'Connect, on Thursday, April 25, from 5-7 p.m.
Nicole Ayers, owner of Little Dog Paper Co., started the company six years ago as an online greeting card and scrapbooking business. Ayers quickly gained notoriety in the stationery industry having been featured in the 'Huffington Post' and 'Glamour.' In March 2018, Ayers brought her husband Dave on board as her business partner. Together, they moved the operation out of the dining room in their home and into the brick and mortar location at 31 A Main St. in Meredith. Since then, the business has grown their card catalog from 35 designs to over 200.
They have assisted the community with graphic design and production products, as well as providing a store populated with cards, gifts and stationery products. Ayers has been a presenter at stationery conventions nationwide for the past year, including the Chicago Planners Conference and Pinners Minneapolis. As they approach the one year anniversary of the store's Meredith location, the husband and wife team couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve built and the warmth of the people who have embraced their new location and remained online customers as well.
Get to know Little Dog Paper Co. at Patrick’s Pub. Enter to win chances for prizes throughout the event, including a selection of original Little Dog Paper Co. greeting cards and tickets to their hosted paint classes. The grand prize will be a basket filled with $150 worth of Little Dog Paper Co. products from Blue Q, Knock Knock, Whiskey River Soap Company, and more, as well as a selection of greeting cards. Stay for live music with Joel Cage.
Patrick’s 'Connect' features local businesses and organizations. The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by live music. An additional grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn is drawn at 7 p.m.
For more information, or to register a business to be featured, call 603-293-0841 or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Little Dog Paper Co., visit littledogpaperco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.