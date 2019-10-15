GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub and Eatery welcomes back Little Dog Paper Co. at their networking event, 'Connect,' on Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.
As Best of New Hampshire Magazine 2019’s Editor’s Choice for Best Paper Store, Little Dog Paper Company will return to Patrick’s for their second 'Connect' event this year. Nicole Ayers started the company six years ago as an online greeting card and scrapbooking business, and quickly gained notoriety, featured in publications like the 'Huffington Post' and 'Glamour.' In March 2018, Ayers brought her husband, Dave, on board as her business partner. Together, they moved the operation out of their dining room and into the brick-and-mortar location at 31 A Main St. in Meredith. Since then, the business has grown their catalog to over 240 designs and can now be found in retail stores such as Macro Polo in Portsmouth, and Party Favors in Brookline, Mass.
Now more than a year old, the Little Dog Paper Company continues to grow by providing the community with graphic design services, custom wedding suites, stationery products, funny cards and a selection of unique gifts. Visit littledogpaperco.com to explore their selection of retail items, greeting cards, planner stickers, and scrapbooking accessories.
Get to know Little Dog Paper Company at Patrick’s Pub during 'Connect.' Enter raffles for a chance to win prizes throughout the event, including a grand prize basket containing all 20 of their newest greeting cards as well as a selection of retail items from the shop, valued over $150. Come early; the first 15 people to visit the table will receive a complimentary drink.
The evening includes complimentary craft beer sampling from Woodstock Brewery and raffle drawings at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. An additional grand prize of an overnight stay, brewery tour and breakfast at the Woodstock Inn is drawn at 8 p.m. For more information on Patrick’s 'Connect' and how to register a business, call 603-293-0841, or visit www.patrickspub.com/connect.
To learn more about Little Dog Paper Company, visit littledogpaperco.com.
