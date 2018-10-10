GILFORD — The Laconia Gilford Lions Club's annual spring recycling event for electronics will be held this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Gilford Cinema 8 theaters' parking lot.
Area residents and visitors are encouraged to bring their unwanted electronic items, pay a small fee, and the Lions will use the proceeds to help fund their community service projects. Donations will also be gladly accepted.
For more information, email soza_matthew@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.