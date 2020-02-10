Workers need to be aware of tax rules on tip income
LACONIA — Tips are part of the job for many workers, so it’s important to be aware of IRS rules on tip income. Liberty Tax offers these tips on tips.
Tips are taxable. Workers who receive tip income must pay tax on tips. This includes direct tips from customer and tips added to credit cards. It also includes tip-splitting agreements with employees.
Tips are reportable. Employees who receive $20 or more in tip income in any month must report their tips to their employer by the 10th day of the next month. The employer is required to withhold federal income, Social Security and Medicare taxes on reported tips.
Tips on the tax return. IRS Form 4137, Social Security and Medicare Tax on Unreported Tip Income, should be used to acknowledge any unreported tip income. This includes the value of non-cash tips, such as tickets or other items.
Employees who receive tip income should keep a daily log of tips. This will help them provide their tax preparer with the correct amount of tips to be recorded on the tax return.
