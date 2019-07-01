CONCORD — Cara Leuchtenberger has joined the Concord Hospital Medical Group, a department of Concord Hospital, where she will work in Internal Medicine. Leuchtenberger specializes in chronic disease management and has a special interest in primary palliative care.
A graduate of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., Leuchtenberger is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Internal Medicine diagnoses and manages acute and chronic medical problems and provides education, arranges testing, prescribes and manages medications, and makes referrals to specialists when needed. In addition to office care, the Internal Medicine team actively collaborates with Concord Hospital’s Hospitalist Program for inpatient care, as well as nursing homes, behavioral health specialists and home care programs when appropriate.
