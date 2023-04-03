The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA welcomes staff accountants Kerri Hanson and Mathew Creamer to the team.
Kerri Hanson joined the firm in late 2022. She graduated from Saint Anselm College with a bachelor of arts in 2020 and Merrimack College where she earned a master of science with a concentration in taxation and forensics in 2022. Prior to joining Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Kerri worked as a senior accountant at a local bank in New Hampshire gaining valuable experience and validating her passion for problem-solving and serving clients. A resident of Hampton Falls, Kerri volunteers at For Goodness Cakes and loves to travel in her free time.
Matthew Creamer joined the Leone, McDonnell & Roberts team in January 2023. He earned his master of science in accounting from the University of New Hampshire where he graduated with honors in May 2022. He gathered valuable accounting experience from internships and a local accounting firm, specializing in assurance and audit services for nonprofits and employee benefit plans. Matthew currently resides in Epping, and outside of work he enjoys playing guitar, snowboarding and spending time in the Lakes Region.
“We are pleased to welcome Kerri and Matthew to the LMR team,” said managing partner Evan Stowell. “We believe their enthusiasm, experience and passion for helping others combined with their problem-solving abilities will provide value to our clients and complement our team.”
