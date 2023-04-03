The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA welcomes staff accountants Kerri Hanson and Mathew Creamer to the team.

Kerri Hanson joined the firm in late 2022. She graduated from Saint Anselm College with a bachelor of arts in 2020 and Merrimack College where she earned a master of science with a concentration in taxation and forensics in 2022. Prior to joining Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Kerri worked as a senior accountant at a local bank in New Hampshire gaining valuable experience and validating her passion for problem-solving and serving clients. A resident of Hampton Falls, Kerri volunteers at For Goodness Cakes and loves to travel in her free time.

