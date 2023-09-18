The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA continues to grow, welcoming six to the team this summer.

Kandie Bonica joins the firm’s Dover office as a senior accountant. As a certified public accountant, she brings over 22 years of experience to the firm, specializing in tax work for individuals and businesses. Bonica is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she earned a bachelor of business administration. 

