The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA continues to grow, welcoming six to the team this summer.
Kandie Bonica joins the firm’s Dover office as a senior accountant. As a certified public accountant, she brings over 22 years of experience to the firm, specializing in tax work for individuals and businesses. Bonica is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she earned a bachelor of business administration.
After completing a successful internship with the firm, Katie DuBois starts at LMR full-time as a staff accountant in the Wolfeboro office. She graduated summa cum laude in May 2023 from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science in business administration with options in accounting and information systems and business analytics.
Daniel Malzahn joins the team full-time after completing two internships. He graduated in May 2023 with a bachelor of science in business administration with an accounting option from the University of New Hampshire, receiving an academic excellence award. Prior to joining the firm Dan served in the U.S. Navy as a submarine nuclear mechanic. Dan plans to obtain his master’s degree and is pursuing his CPA license as well. A heart for helping others, Dan participated in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and was a teaching assistant in accounting during school.
A staff accountant in the North Conway office, Jennifer Wilder attended Granite State College where she graduated summa cum laude and earned a master of science in business management. Prior to joining the firm, Jennifer accumulated over 20 years of commercial and residential underwriting experience in the banking industry. While working full-time at LMR, Jennifer is also pursuing her CPA license. Born and raised in California, Jennifer makes her home in Jackson.
Margarita Gaponov is a staff accountant in the Dover office. A passion for numbers and music, Margarita has earned multiple degrees including a bachelor of science in accounting from New England College and a bachelor of arts in music from a private music seminary. She is currently pursuing her master’s in accounting at New England College, as well, and she plans to obtain her CPA license shortly thereafter.
Kelly Munro joins the team in the role of administrative assistant in the North Conway office. She brings extensive administrative and business-owning experience along with a wide variety of skills to help ensure client satisfaction. Kelly grew up in Wrentham, Massachusetts, and currently resides in Bartlett, where she serves on the Bartlett Recreation Department board of directors.
“It’s been an exciting summer, and we are thrilled to have these talented individuals join our firm,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell. “Each team member exemplifies our commitment to serving our clients and our community — with their passion, experience and professionalism being essential qualities in support of our core values.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.