Interns

This summer, the Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association welcomes four student interns to the team. From left, Nick Patti, Olivia Pendergast, Maria Fellows and Bryce Hill. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — The paid summer internship program at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts is designed to immerse students in the culture of the firm, giving them the opportunity to explore the many facets of a public accounting firm and work with a diverse group of clients. At LMR, interns have the opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills such as hands-on project management, team collaboration, communication and time management that go beyond the classroom.

Nick Patti grew up in Plaistow and is a current resident of Durham, where he attends the University of New Hampshire. Nick has made the dean’s list every semester throughout his college career thus far and intends on graduating in 2024 with a bachelor of science degree. Prior to joining Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Nick ran a successful start-up company called Student Painters where he earned valuable business experience. Nick’s top bucket list item is to go skydiving, but if he’s not on a plane ready to fly, one can find him in the LMR Dover offices this summer.

