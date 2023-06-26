This summer, the Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association welcomes four student interns to the team. From left, Nick Patti, Olivia Pendergast, Maria Fellows and Bryce Hill. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — The paid summer internship program at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts is designed to immerse students in the culture of the firm, giving them the opportunity to explore the many facets of a public accounting firm and work with a diverse group of clients. At LMR, interns have the opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills such as hands-on project management, team collaboration, communication and time management that go beyond the classroom.
Nick Patti grew up in Plaistow and is a current resident of Durham, where he attends the University of New Hampshire. Nick has made the dean’s list every semester throughout his college career thus far and intends on graduating in 2024 with a bachelor of science degree. Prior to joining Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Nick ran a successful start-up company called Student Painters where he earned valuable business experience. Nick’s top bucket list item is to go skydiving, but if he’s not on a plane ready to fly, one can find him in the LMR Dover offices this summer.
Maria Fellows hails from Concord, and recently earned her bachelor of science in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University. She will be pursuing her master’s degree at SNHU this fall. This is her second year interning with the firm, and when she is not working, Maria enjoys basketball, golf and snowboarding. As a child, she had aspirations of becoming an ice cream truck driver — we are glad she changed course.
Bryce Hill of Conway, is a junior at Boston University. He is projected to graduate with bachelor of science in business administration in 2025. In school, Bryce is a member of the running club and the Tri-Alpha Honor Society, and he is currently on the Questrom School of Business dean’s list. Bryce enjoys spending time outdoors, reading and writing short stories, and he hopes to one day visit Australia to see the wildlife and explore landmarks.
Working in the Wolfeboro office, Olivia Pendergast lives in Meredith. A student at Plymouth State University, her projected graduation date is May 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and with minors in economics and data analytics, respectively. She has been named to the dean’s list every semester so far, and she also serves on the student business advisory council. Outside of work, Olivia enjoys making memories with her family and spending time on the lake.
Mentored by the professional team at Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, summer interns participate in audit, reviews and/or compilation engagement as well as tax planning and preparation, gaining valuable experience into the industry, profession and client relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.