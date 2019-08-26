DOVER — Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, promoted of Christopher McKay to principal and Zach McKenzie to senior.
McKay joined the firm in 2009 and specializes in nonprofit audit, accounting and tax preparation services for closely-held or family-owned businesses and individuals. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants. Working out of the firm’s North Conway office, McKay is involved as a board member with the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and Granite Backcountry Alliance. He is also the president of the White Mountain Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association.
McKay was raised in Exeter and graduated cum laude from the University of New Hampshire in 2009, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He resides in East Wakefield with his wife Ashley and children Mya and Maverick. He enjoys outdoor activities including mountain biking, backcountry skiing, hiking and running. His also enjoys flying with his private pilot’s license.
McKenzie is from Wolfeboro, and started with the firm in June 2016. Working in the Wolfeboro office, he specializes in tax preparation of both personal and businesses as well as audits for closely-held companies and nonprofit organizations.
He is a 2016 graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting. McKenzie is a member of the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as treasurer of the Wolfeboro Singletrack Alliance board. Outside of work, he enjoys mountain biking, wake surfing, hiking, snowboarding and spending time with family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.