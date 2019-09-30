DOVER — Tavia Cederberg, manager at the Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA, has successfully completed the Intuit QuickBooks Online Advanced training course, earning her certificate and the designation of ProAdvisor.
Cederberg successfully completed the core Online QuickBooks course two years ago after a 60-hour study and exam process. Recently, after a full week of training and hours of private study, she also passed the QuickBooks Online Advanced exam. She is now advanced certified and proficient in both the desktop and online versions of QuickBooks.
“The skills I derived from this training are utilized when advising our clients,” said Cederberg. “I enjoy answering their questions, helping them customize their QuickBooks and instilling their confidence when using the software. I also have the opportunity to work with my fellow colleagues, offering my knowledge and insight to them.
Cederberg lives in Sandwich on Squam Lake. Outside of the office, Cederberg and her husband enjoy volunteering at their church, swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.