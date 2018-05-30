MOULTONBOROUGH — Patrons of her restaurant know Uraiwan “Ooh” Danaisawasdi as the chef/owner of Lemongrass. To her, though, cooking is a job – travel is her passion. That’s why, 12 years after opening her restaurant, she is launching a second business that bridges her established brand with her desire to see the world.
“Explorer Food and Travel” launched last week, starting as a line of authentic Asian sauces. Later, the business will also offer guided international travel.
Uraiwan and her husband “Lucky” are currently selling a pad thai sauce, green curry, sake miso dressing, infused lemongrass vinaigrette dress and an herb nori rub. As with the cuisine in her restaurant, the products are designed for the health-conscious and with no preservatives or artificial ingredients. And, with the exception that the sauces have been heated to extend their shelf life, they’re the same flavors that she serves in her restaurant.
“People know me for food; if I’m going to start a brand, it should start with that,” she said. The sauces were developed and produced in partnership with Genuine Local, a specialty food production facility in Meredith.
The next half of Explorer will be travel, which will take place during the five weeks or so that the restaurant closes its doors each year.
Danaisawasdi, who works 80 hours each week in her restaurant, closes the restaurant in November or during the slow “mud season” – the end of winter and beginning of spring – so that she can rest and explore a new corner of the globe. During a recent trip to Germany, she happened to see a woman leading a small group on a tour of a castle. She suddenly remembered how she used to imagine doing just that when she was a girl.
“I always loved to travel. As a child, I wanted to be a guide, do anything to go around the world, not be stuck in a building,” she said, gesturing at the walls of her restaurant.
Danaisawasdi first came to the Lakes Region as a high school exchange student. She came back to earn her master’s degree in small business entrepreneurship and returned a third time to collaborate with renown local restaurateur Mike Love to open Lemongrass. When Love died in 2008, two years after opening the restaurant, Danaisawasdi, who doesn’t have a culinary degree and didn’t even grow up cooking at home, found herself in the beginning of a long struggle to sustain a business she knew very little about.
Sustain she and Lucky did, however, and on Jan. 17, when she celebrated her birthday, she resolved to give herself the gift of her dream. Even though she had a child to raise and a restaurant to run, she decided to tackle the challenge of launching a prepared food business – which ended up being far more expensive and challenging than she anticipated. But, now that she has the product ready for sale, she said it has been worth every penny and minute.
“This is my birthday gift to myself,” she said.
Explorer products are currently only available for purchase at Lemongrass, located at 64 Whittier Highway in Moultonborough. She plans to soon offer the sauces at small shops throughout the region.
A little bit later, Danaisawasdi will be releasing the details of her first guided trip. She already knows the destination: her hometown of Krabi, Thailand.
Although running a restaurant wasn’t ever a dream of hers, she now feels a great deal of affection for Lemongrass.
“This job got me to my dreams. We created so many good relationships with out customers, it’s like family,” she said.
